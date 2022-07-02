Ben Kay brands Scott Barrett ‘lucky’ after dangerous clear out missed

Ben Kay believes All Blacks flanker Scott Barrett was a “lucky boy” not to be shown a card for a dangerous clear out on Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony.

The All Blacks were well deserving of their victory against Ireland at Eden Park, as they capitalised on Irish errors to score a number of excellent break away tries, and had the result all but wrapped up by half time as they led 28-5.

Despite an improved Irish performance in the second half the result never looked in doubt, although the All Blacks can count themselves as lucky not to have been reduced to 14 men as the game neared its end.

Ben Kay points out Scott Barrett clear out.

Referee Karl Dickson penalised Barrett for a dangerous clear out on O’Mahony as he said he didn’t use his arms, but decided that he had made contact with the body of the Ireland flanker.

Former England international Ben Kay thinks differently however, and argued that the clear out from Barrett on O’Mahony made contact with the head/neck area of the Irishman.

“Great performance from the All Blacks – Scott Barrett a lucky boy! Penalised for no arms clear out, referee said he thought it was to the body,” Kay tweeted.

Possible citing for the All Blacks flanker.

Although Barrett remained on the pitch after the incident, the citing commissioner may be having another look at the clear out.

Barrett has been red carded while on All Blacks duty before, as he was sent off for a dangerous clear out on Australia’s Michael Hooper in 2019 and that previous indiscretion could affect the length of a possible ban.

There sizeable New Zealander was also sent off for a high tackle earlier this year in a Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and Blues and could be set for another period on the sideline.

