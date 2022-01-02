Ben Kay explains why Leicester Tigers salary cap investigation may be a good thing

Ben Kay believes Leicester Tigers’ salary cap investigation could be a good thing, as it shows Premiership Rugby are committed to punishing breaches.

Leicester confirmed on Tuesday that they are co-operating with Premiership Rugby regarding “historic image rights payments” which may amount to a breach of the league’s salary cap regulations.

Saracens were found guilty of breaching the salary cap back in November 2019, which ultimately resulted in them being relegated to the Greene King IPA Championship for the 2020/21 season.

Former Leicester player Kay was speaking on BT Sport about the investigation into the Tigers, and took a surprisingly positive view of the situation.

Ben Kay on Leicester Tigers’ potential salary cap breach.

“There will be a lot of concern with Leicester fans and a bit of concern among people at Leicester itself. I think Premiership Rugby will be upset that it has been leaked out,” Kay said.

“But what it does show is that, I think people presume that things get swept under the carpet a bit, but the salary cap manager, Andrew Rogers, is going around and checking things all the time. If there’s something he feels something needs checking he will go to all lengths of his power to do that.

“I think it’s actually a good thing to show that with what’s after happening to Saracens that other teams will be investigated and we’ll never see breaches again and teams have to be very, very careful. Whether Leicester are guilty or not, that will come out with the investigation.

‘If they are guilty all those sanctions that are available to Premiership Rugby, depending on how severe the charges laid against them are, I’m sure will be laid out against them in the full.”

Leicester Tigers are aware of allegations made against the club regarding historic image rights payments. The club is cooperating with Premiership Rugby, who are looking into the historic matter, and has met with representatives from Premiership Rugby to discuss the claims. — Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) December 28, 2021

Why relegation is looking unlikely for the Tigers.

Even if Leicester are found to be guilty of breaching the salary cap to a similar extent to Saracens, they are unlikely to face the same fate as the north London club.

There will be no relegation from the Premiership this season, as the league will expand to 14 teams by including this season’s Championship winners next term.

Relegation will remain on pause for the 2022/23 season, which means that even if Leicester do get deducted 70 points in the league as Saracens were either this season or next, they will remain in the Premiership.

However, there are a number of different sanctions available to Premiership Rugby if Leicester are found to be guilty, with the investigation currently ongoing.

