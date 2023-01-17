Ben Healy named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad

Munster out-half Ben Healy has been named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad, having recently signed for Edinburgh.

Healy currently plays for Munster and has represented Ireland at U20s level, although he qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents and is line to make his senior international debut in the Six Nations.

The Tipperary man will compete with Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn for game time at out-half, while Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson have missed out on the squad due to injury.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend spoke highly of Healy, and noted the Munster out-half’s recent impressive outings against Ulster and the Lions in the URC.

Gregor Townsend on Ben Healy.

“Just really over the last two or three weeks, Ben played very well off the bench against Ulster and then the following week he started against the Lions and I was impressed with him that night,” Townsend said of Healy.

“He’s a different player to the 10s that we’ve had in the squad, but he’s a very good attacker, both in terms of the system, his own individual strengths and a very good kicking game.

“To have someone who we can call on of Ben’s ability, when we’ve lost Adam Hastings and Ross Thompson to injuries is a real positive.”

Your Scotland squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby is here 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 More ➡️ https://t.co/sjCbHftQhW pic.twitter.com/6SrZWjPrB7 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 17, 2023

Full Six Nations squad.

Forwards

Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Fraser Brown, Dave Cherry, Andy Christie, Luke Crosbie, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Cameron Henderson, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

Backs

Chris Harris, Ben Healy, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Huw Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Ruaridh McConnochie, Stafford McDowall, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Finn Russell, Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White.

