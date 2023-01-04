Ben Healy to leave Munster and join Edinburgh next season

Munster have confirmed that Ben Healy will leave the province at the end of the season in order to join Edinburgh.

Healy will soon be plying his trade in Scotland, for whom he is qualified to play through his maternal grand parents, and is understood to have caught the interest of Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend in recent years.

While it isn’t a necessity to play for a Scottish club in order to play for Scotland, Healy’s move to Edinburgh will advance his international aspirations nonetheless.

Although Munster have stressed in a statement that they offered Healy a contract extension, head coach Graham Rowntree has wished the 23-year-old all the best for his future.

Graham Rowntree on Ben Healy’s departure.

“We are hugely disappointed to see Ben depart at the end of the season. I’ve noted all along our desire to bring through and develop homegrown talent so to lose a player of Ben’s calibre is tough to take,” Rowntree admitted.

“As a young player Ben is striving to achieve his career goals, and we fully understand his professional aspirations and the journey he is on.

“For the most part we are successful in retaining our best talent within our system, however, this is unfortunately out of our hands on this occasion.

“Ben has been outstanding throughout this lengthy process, and he has been an exemplary professional while discussions have been ongoing in the background.

“Sunday’s performance once again highlights his standing in this squad, and while he will be very much missed on and off the field his contribution will continue to be highly valued in the coming months.”

Scotland caps await the Tipperary man.

Healy, who played for Ireland’s U20s team in 2019, didn’t explicitly state that he aims to play for Scotland but did say that his move to Edinburgh will give him the best opportunity to fulfil his professional goals.

“This has been a huge decision to make, and working closely with the province I have had the chance to give it the time and consideration it warranted,” Healy said.

“Making the decision to leave my home club has not been easy and I am hugely grateful for the opportunity to represent my province.

“I have career objectives I wish to target, and I believe a move to a club such as Edinburgh Rugby gives me the best opportunity to fulfil my professional goals.

“As a result of this process I have a heightened sense of urgency to achieve success with Munster and I look forward to doing everything possible to make this happen in the coming months.”

