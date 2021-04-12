Beibhinn Parsons raring to go against ‘different beast’ France

Ireland winger Beibhinn Parsons has acknowledged that France will provide a far sterner challenge than Wales in the next round of the Women’s Six Nations.

Parsons scored two tries in Ireland’s thumping 45-0 win against Wales as they got their 2021 Six Nations campaign off to the perfect start.

The 19-year-old was speaking to RTE ahead of next weekend’s match against France and was under no illusion that Ireland about the challenge ahead.

#WomensSixNations 💪 𝗧𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 🟢 Congratulations to @ParsonsBeibhinn, whose stunning score against Wales on Saturday has been voted @Womens6Nations Try of the Round! 🙌#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/t7DiYqdPAu — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 12, 2021

“France are a whole different beast. They are really going to test us on set-piece, their back-three are world class,” Parsosn said.

“They will probably bring a lot more of a kicking game so we’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We’re happy with the win in Wales but we’ve a few things to rectify for France.”

‘If we didn’t beat Wales we would have been devastated’

While Ireland were the favourites going into Saturday’s game at Cardiff Arms Park the margin of victory came as a surprise, as the visitors scored their bonus-point try within just 18 minutes.

Ireland were actually well beaten in their last visit to Cardiff just over two years ago, going doing 24-5 on that occasion, which shows just how far they have come in that amount of time.

While few would have predicted the rout against Wales, Parsons revealed that nobody within the Ireland squad was surprised by the result.

“Definitely not. We had goals and aims for ourselves and if we didn’t beat Wales, we would have been devastated,” Parsons explained.

“We’ve had 20 [training] camps together; we’ve been able to bond and gel as a team, so we were like a kettle coming to the boil.

“We were raring to go after six months. It wasn’t a case of being rusty, it was more a case of being prepared.That’s down to competition within the squad. Our training has been test-match intensity and we’ve been aiming for that.

“Our GPS stats – we’ve been trying to match test-match stats or higher so because we have such competition and inter-team matches, I think we were like a well-oiled machine, we were ready to go.”

