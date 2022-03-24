Beibhinn Parsons on the bench for Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations opener

Greg McWilliams has named his first match-day squad in charge of Ireland and has surprisingly left-winger Beibhinn Parsons on the bench.

Ireland take on Wales at the RDS Arena at 4.45 pm on Saturday in their opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations encounter, in which Nichola Fryday will captain her country for the first time.

Three uncapped players have been named in Ireland’s squad, including Connacht scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly, who has clearly impressed the coaches in training in recent weeks.

A largely inexperienced Ireland team will take to the pitch on Saturday, with full back Eimear Considine boasting the most caps of the players in the match-day squad, with a tally of 23.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday’s #TikTokW6N opener against Wales at @TheRDS 👊#NothingLikeIt | #IREvWAL — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 24, 2022

Greg McWilliams on the youthful Irish side.

Ireland head coach McWilliams acknowledged that he had selected a youthful side to take on the Welsh but is excited to see them express themselves on the international stage.

“This is a great start for us as a group, we’re really excited about the youth and experience in the team,” McWilliams said.

“We’ll learn a lot from this game, but for these players to go out and represent Ireland at the RDS is going to be special. It’ll be a great occasion and I’m excited to see how they perform because we’ve got through a lot of work over the last couple of weeks.”

✍️It’s time to make #HerStory

The #WalesWomen team to face @IrishRugby on Saturday

| Mae carfan Menywod Cymru yn barod i greu #EiHanesHi

🗞️FULL STORY https://t.co/lEO6OARP1A pic.twitter.com/gYH5CdzuvP — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 24, 2022

Ireland’s match-day squad to face Wales.

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

