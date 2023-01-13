Is this the beginning of the end for Conor Murray?

Conor Murray’s absence from Munster’s match-day squad raises plenty of questions about the experienced scrum-half’s future.

Munster will face Northampton Saints in a crucial Heineken Champions Cup encounter tomorrow without Murray, as Craig Casey and Paddy Patterson have been selected ahead of the 100-cap Ireland international.

The 33-year-old is fully fit, and last started for Munster in the St. Stephen’s Day Derby against Leinster, although competition at scrum-half has ramped up considerably at the province this season.

Casey has long been identified as a promising talent, and it appears as though the 23-year-old has now risen above Murray in the pecking order at Munster, something which was only a matter of time.

What wasn’t foreseen was the rise of Patterson however, as the former Leinster man has impressed for Munster this season and has been preferred on the bench to Murray this weekend.

Paddy Patterson has been superb this season.

The 24-year-old made a name for himself when he was named as the man of the match in the win against South Africa A, and he has built on that stellar performance since then.

Patterson started ahead of Murray in Munster’s last two games against the Lions and Ulster in Casey’s absence, and his quick delivery provided his backline with plenty of attacking opportunities.

Munster have aimed to up the tempo considerably this season, and after a difficult start, their new style of play is yielding results and is far more entertaining to watch than what they produced in years previous.

Casey and Patterson are very well suited to the quick-paced game plan, but the same cannot be said for Murray, who excels at kicking and organising the players around him rather than in speedy delivery.

Paddy ‘f*****g’ Patterson was delighted with Munster’s win tonight anyway! 😂#SUAF pic.twitter.com/Xpnp2jHFPc — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) November 10, 2022

Conor Murray won his 100th cap for Ireland in November.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell still clearly thinks highly of Murray, as he was named to start against South Africa on his 100th cap and came off the bench in all three test matches against New Zealand in July.

While Farrell sees value in Murray off the bench, primarily as a cool head who can close out a victory rather than an impact sub who will inject pace into the game, he needs game time for Munster.

Murray turns 34 in April and has been a great servant to Ireland for over 10 years, although if his slide down to third place in Munster’s pecking order is permanent, it would be hard to see him add to his 100 caps.

