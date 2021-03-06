Beauden Barrett takes aim at stoppages in English Premiership rugby

Share and Enjoy !

Beauden Barrett has taken a swipe at the Gallagher Premiership, questioning why water carriers often come on when there is a break in play.

The All Blacks speedster is currently playing his rugby with Suntory Sungoliath in the Japanese Top League, and has helped the Tokyo-based side to three bonus-point wins in their first three matches of the 2021 season.

Barrett appears to be watching some Premiership rugby during his down-time in Japan, but seems largely unimpressed by the pace that the game is played at in England.

Watching the Bath vs Exeter game.. Why is there 8 yellow bibs on the field every stoppage?! Play the game! — Beauden Barrett (@beaudenbarrett) March 6, 2021

“Watching the Bath vs Exeter game.. Why is there 8 yellow bibs on the field every stoppage? Play the game,” Barrett tweeted.

Exeter get back to winning ways against Bath

Despite Barrett’s complaints of time-wasting during stoppages, the match proved to be a high-scoring affair, as the Chiefs ran in six try against hosts Bath to win 38-16 at the Recreation Grounds.

The Premiership’s leading try scorer Sam Simmonds again crossed the whitewash today, as he barrelled through a couple of Bath defenders to score his 13th try of the season.

Sam Simmonds will not be denied, that’s 13 tries for the season now 🔥 Clearly @ExeterChiefs put fuel in their try machine this morning…#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/gn0xCOPSx1 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 6, 2021

The European and English champions had lost their last two league games to Sale Sharks and Northampton Saints, but have managed to narrow the gap with table toppers Britsol Bears to a single point.

Bristol could soon regain their six-point lead at the summit of the table, as they take on Worcester Warriors at Sixways Stadium at 5.15pm.

The Bears have lost just two of the 11 Premiership fixtures this season, and will be expected to comfortably beat the last-placed Warriors.

