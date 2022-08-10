Beauden Barrett feared the worst after dangerous aerial collision

Beauden Barrett has revealed that he feared the worst when he landed on his head after an aerial collision with South Africa’s Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Arendse was shown a red card for taking Barrett out in the air in the 74th minute of the All Blacks’ loss to the Springboks, as the New Zealander came down hard on his head from a considerable height.

There was concern for Barrett at the time, although he thankfully avoided serious injury as a scan that night showed he had not fractured any bones in his neck.

Barrett was speaking ahead of Saturday’s second meeting between New Zealand and South Africa and admitted that he endured a fearful couple of minutes after the horror challenge.

Beauden Barrett on narrowly avoiding serious injury.

“I did think of the worst instantly. Especially when I was on the ground and I can’t remember who it was told me to stay still,” Barrett explained.

“It wasn’t until doc came on and asked me, ‘Can you move your fingers, your toes?’ I was relieved that I passed all those tests and eventually sat up and was able to walk off and get on with it.

“But yeah, there was a fearful period there for a minute or so where you do think of the worst. It’s quite scary when you do go over backwards and you find yourself come down on your head and shoulders.

“It’s part of the game, I understand that, and every time we go up for the high ball we’ve got to be courageous. Sometimes the chasers don’t get it right.”

Baz is all good 👌 pic.twitter.com/c9gSprbV7b — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 8, 2022

Ian Foster has called for players to be protected in the air.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was clearly disgruntled by Arendse’s aerial challenge on Barrett, as he described it as “the worst he’s seen” the day after the match.

Foster argued that players can now stick a hand out while contesting for the ball in the air and avoid a penalty, even if they are not in a realistic position to catch the ball.

The Springboks place plenty of importance on contesting for the ball in the air from high kicks, and it will be interesting to see if referee Luke Pearce cracks down on dangerous aerial challenges this Saturday in Johannesburg.

