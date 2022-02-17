Beauden Barrett reveals he considered retiring due to concussion problems

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has revealed that he considered returning from rugby due to recent concussion symptoms.

Barrett last played against Ireland in the Autumn Nations Series, in which he had to come off after 21 minutes after taking a shoulder to the face when trying to tackle Andrew Conway.

The two-time World Rugby player of the year has experienced frequent concussion symptoms since then, although his condition has improved significantly in the last couple of weeks.

Barrett was speaking to French publication, XV Mondial, and admitted that he thought he would have to call a halt to his rugby career at the age of 30.

Beauden Barrett on his concussion symptoms.

“For two weeks, things have been much better. But throughout the offseason, I suffered from migraines, 80 to 90 per cent of the time. Today, it tends to fade, my headaches have become rarer,” Barrett said, translated from French.

“I will gradually resume contact training, I hope to play again in three weeks against the Chiefs. I thought it might be the end of my career. When you feel sluggish 99 per cent of the day, trying several ways to get better, but nothing works, you assume the worst.

“And then you hear about teammates who have to end their careers because of concussions, it’s more and more frequent. I thought it was my turn.

“You learn to get used to small headaches, a bit like a mild hangover. It’s very frustrating because when you wake up, in principle, you should feel refreshed and ready.

“I was like in a bubble, I tried to enjoy my holidays, Christmas parties and family time. I wanted to not worry my loved ones but, deep down, I didn’t feel well. It was a test.”

🎥 Beauden Barrett reflects on his career ahead of his 100th Test match 👏 pic.twitter.com/HIFCvo1SdO — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) October 30, 2021

Super Rugby Pacific kicks off this weekend.

The new Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off this weekend, although Barrett’s club, the Blues, won’t be in action after their game against Moana Pasifika got postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the latter’s squad.

The Blues will play their first game of the season on Sunday week against the Hurricanes, although Barrett doesn’t expect to be ready to play in that game, and is targeting the match against the Chiefs the following week instead.

Barrett first signed for the Blues in 2020, although he wasn’t available to the Auckland-based side last year, as he was playing for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan.

