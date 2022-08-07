Beauden Barrett cleared of serious injury after horror challenge

Beauden Barrett has been cleared of serious injury after he landed on his head due to a reckless challenge in the air.

There was considerable concern for Barrett, who landed heavily on his head from a considerable height, after he was taken out in the air by Kurt-Lee Arendse late on during the All Blacks’ loss to the Springboks.

Thankfully, Barrett was able to sit up after the challenge following a lengthy check by the team doctors, and a scan on his neck last night revealed that he didn’t suffer any fractures in the area.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster was speaking to the media the morning after the game and revealed that both Beauden and his brother Jordie avoided major injuries.

Ian Foster on Beauden Barrett’s injury.

“Jordie has a bad ankle, but not too bad. Beaudie went for a scan last night on his neck – that’s clear. So we’ll make a decision on that later in the week. But he’s still a bit sore,” Foster said.

Foster was clearly not happy with Arendse’s challenge, or an earlier on Jordie Barrett, and called for the sport’s officials to do more to protect players in the air.

“Massive concerns. It’s probably the worst I’ve seen. It’s pretty disappointed because it happened in the 10th as well. They deemed that was fair,” Foster commented.

“Part of the problem in the game is that in a lineout if you throw a jumper to their lineout with an arm up, it’s considered obstruction.

“Whereas it’s becoming a bit of a free for all for jumpers [in open play] to jump and just to be able to stick a hand out and say they’re competing. It needs to be addressed.”

Good news for Baz. Cleared of any fractures. pic.twitter.com/50DDINCSo4 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 6, 2022

Both brothers could be back next weekend.

Although the main concern for Beauden Barrett after his heavy landing was to do with his neck, he was also sent for a head injury assessment, which he passed.

That means that the two Barretts could play again next weekend in Johannesburg, although they will have to prove their fitness during the week to get another crack at the Springboks.

Arendse will not feature at Ellis Park on Saturday after receiving a red card for the challenge, with the South African winger set to be banned for dangerous play.

Read More About: All Blacks, beauden barrett