Beauden Barrett details how All Blacks attack will differ from Ireland under Joe Schmidt

Beauden Barrett has suggested that the All Blacks’ attack won’t closely resemble Ireland’s when they were coached by Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt’s start to life as the All Blacks’ attack coach certainly didn’t get off to an ideal start, as Argentina claimed a famous victory against New Zealand in Christchurch.

New Zealand’s attack struggled to break down Argentina’s resolute defence, as their only tries came off the back of a lineout maul and a first phase counter attack.

The former Ireland head coach has only been involved with the All Blacks’ set-up on a full-time basis for a couple of weeks of course, and Barrett acknowledged that Schmidt is still finding his feet.

Beauden Barrett on Joe Schmidt.

“It’s all on building good habits and doing it all the time rather than sometimes. I think Joe’s been really good in that space,” Barrett said.

“There’s no doubt he and Fozzie are finding their feet in how they’re going to run things but I think Joe’s been awesome and so has Fozzie so I think we’ll see the fruits of that hopefully this weekend and in games to come.”

When asked if Schmidt was implementing the same game plan he used at Ireland based around phase play, ball retention and minimal mistakes, Barrett suggested that the All Blacks would be playing under a less rigid system.

“Yeah, that’s where I’m going with the good habits and doing it every time. They’re machines, they run around like robots, they’re very efficient. With all due respect, they know how to retain ball and they do it very effectively,” Barrett explained.

“We don’t want to be like other teams, we need to be the best team we can be. So there’s no doubt there’ll be a little bit of that showing through in weeks to come but we’ve still got to be the expressive All Blacks we know we can be.”

Changes in the coaching team.

The All Blacks have undergone significant changes to their coaching team in recent times, as forwards coach John Plumtree and backs Brad Mooar were relieved of their duties after the series loss to Ireland.

Jason Ryan was brought in as forwards coach ahead of the two games against South Africa, while Joe Schmidt was promoted to full-time attack coach, having worked as a selector and opposition analyst for the team since the start of the year.

Results have continued to be underwhelming following Plumtree and Mooar’s axing, as the All Blacks have lost two of their three matches since then, although there has been precious little time for the new coaches to settle in.

Read More About: All Blacks, beauden barrett, Joe Schmidt