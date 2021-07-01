BBC’s Andrew Cotter aims stinging jibe at Scottish rugby during Wimbledon

“That’s the greatest victory that shirt has had.”

BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter aimed a stinging jibe at the Scotland rugby team of the early to mid-2000s after Andy Murray’s second round win at Wimbledon.

Murray defeated Oscar Otte in the second round of the men’s singles tournament at Wimbledon on Wednesday and was cheered on by a fan in the Scotland rugby jersey worn from 2002 to 2005 throughout the match.

The fan wearing the Scottish rugby jersey, a South African accountant named Justin Rodrigues according to The Telegraph, was rewarded for his support after the game as Murray threw him his top.

It just had to be… A trademark @andy_murray lob seals his passage into the third round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/CKwUaS5nMi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

Andrew Cotter takes a dig at Scottish rugby.

Cotter, a proud Scotsman himself who also commentates during rugby matches for the BBC, couldn’t help taking a dig at the team who wore the Scotland jersey on show at Wimbledon.

“That’s the greatest victory that shirt ever had,” Cotter said of the admittedly lovely Scottish shirt, in reference to the fan getting Murray’s top.

Former Scotland lock Jim Hamilton was able to see the funny side of it, although he did actually start his international career after that particular jersey had gone out of use.

Only you @MrAndrewCotter could get away with making that dig. You failed to mention that, that Scotland Shirt is arguably the 🐐 congrats @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/pBf2PyceTK — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) June 30, 2021

Scotland’s dour record in the early to mid-2000s.

While it might not be entirely accurate to say that Scotland didn’t achieve any success of note in the aforementioned jersey, it is fair to say that they had a pretty tough time overall.

Scotland first donned the jersey in November 2002 and actually won three games in a row against Romania, South Africa and Fiji.

However, things started to decline from there as they lost nine of their 15 test matches in 2003 under head coach Ian McGeechan, with those six wins coming against Wales, Italy (twice), Japan, the USA and Fiji.

After Matt Williams took over as head coach, things got even worse for Scotland as they won just three of their 17 test matches under the Australian, until he left his post after the 2005 Six Nations.

Despite the jersey’s pleasing simplistic design, it certainly doesn’t hold many good memories for Scottish rugby fans.

