Bath confirm signing of Finn Russell from Racing 92

Bath have confirmed that they have signed Scotland out-half Finn Russell, who will join the club after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Russell has spent the last four seasons with Racing 92 in the Top 14, having joined from Glasgow Warriors in 2018, although he will be playing in the Gallagher Premiership next season with Bath.

Although Bath aren’t the same force of old, as they currently sit in 8th place in the Premiership, they have improved significantly recently as they finished bottom of the table last season.

Johann van Graan welcomes Finn Russell to Bath.

Head of rugby Johann van Graan noted the club’s steady improvement while welcoming Russell to Bath.

“Finn is a world-class player who will significantly add to our squad on and off the field,” Van Graan stated.

“To be able to attract players of Finn’s quality to Bath Rugby is a credit to how far we have come as a club and a group since 11th July. We look forward to welcoming his experience, leadership and expertise to the blue, black and white.”

🎁 𝗔𝗻 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝗮 𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝗼𝗻𝗲! 🎁 A man who doesn’t really need an introduction… Welcome to #BathRugby, @Scotlandteam & @lionsofficial fly-half @finn_russell! 💙 pic.twitter.com/M4Lw6uDZVJ — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) December 20, 2022

A new challenge awaits the Scotsman.

Russell is one of the most experienced out-halves in rugby at the moment, as he has won 65 caps for Scotland to date and has toured with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

Bath haven’t enjoyed much success in recent years, although the club does have a proud history on both the domestic and European stage.

“To be able to join such a historic, well-supported club is really exciting,” Russell said.

“I know players at Bath who speak highly of the environment, and the direction the club is going in is something I want to be a part of.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Racing 92 and I’ve learned a lot. Now is the right time for a new challenge, in a new league, with the aim of moving Bath back to the top end of the Premiership and competing for domestic and European titles.”

Read More About: bath rugby, finn russell