Autumn Nations Series team of the week from round two

The world’s top teams were all in action this weekend in the Autumn Nations Series, as the the best countries from north and south sized each other up.

Scotland, Tonga, Wales and New Zealand all played a week ago, but the autumn international kicked off in earnest this weekend with all of the Six Nations sides hosting tough opponents from around the world.

Not every country will be happy with their results of course, although that doesn’t mean that there weren’t some outstanding performers in teams that played below their potential.

The likes of Ireland, New Zealand and England claimed big wins, while South Africa, France and Scotland were made to work for their victories in an entertaining round of internationals.

Stand out performers from the weekend.

Ireland can be among the countries who are most pleased with their performance, as Andy Farrell’s men proved to be far too good for Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

A number of players put in excellent performances for the Irish, including captain Johnny Sexton, Andrew Conway and Jack Conan, in a 55-point victory against the Brave Blossoms.

New Zealand weren’t particularly impressive against Italy, as they were made to wait until the 28th minute to score, although two tries from Dane Coles in less than 10 minutes put the game beyond doubt.

Ben Youngs showed why he remains as England’s first-choice scrum-half in his country’s rout of Tonga, while Johnny May also proved that he is still a massive try-scoring threat.

South Africa veteran Francois Steyn stole the show against Wales after coming off the bench, while Ellis Jenkins showed his class in his first Wales match in three years.

France weren’t quite at their best against Argentina, although lock Thibaud Flament impressed in his first game for his country, while Gale Fickou was also excellent against Los Pumas.

Zander Fagerson played a crucial role in Scotland’s dominant scrum performance against an Australian side who were left to deal with two injuries in their front row, while Michael Hooper excelled in an underwhelming Wallabies display.

What was the performance of the weekend in the #AutumnNationsSeries? pic.twitter.com/4NV6UBmFgT — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 8, 2021

Check out our Autumn Nations Series team of the week below.

15. Francois Steyn (South Africa)

14. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

13. Gael Fickou (France)

12. Damian De Allende (South Africa)

11. Jonny May (England)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Ben Youngs (England)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Michael Hooper (Australia)

6. Ellis Jenkins (Wales)

5. Lood de Jager (South Africa)

4. Thibaud Flament (France)

3. Zander Fagerson (Scotland)

2. Dane Coles (New Zealand)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

