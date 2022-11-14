Autumn Nations Series team of the week for Round Two

Another round of the Autumn Nations Series has come and gone with no shortage of superb individual performances.

Italy pulled off the upset of the weekend as they claimed a first-ever victory against Australia, a feat which could not have been done without an exceptional team effort and individual brilliance.

Ireland weren’t at their best but did enough to retain their number one ranking with a win against Fiji, while England bounced back from defeat to Argentina to dominate Japan.

Wales got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory against Argentina, while France just about got the better of South Africa in a titanic clash in Marseille.

Scotland came close to beating New Zealand for the first time ever, although the All Blacks showed their composure to score two late tries and break Scottish hearts.

Stand out players from the weekend.

Ange Capuozzo grabbed the headlines for Italy with his brace of tries against Australia, although Gianmarco Lucchesi got through a huge amount of work and was deservedly named as the man of the match.

Ireland’s Nick Timoney was named as the man of the match against Fiji, although fierce competition in the back row means he misses out, while Stuart McCloskey stood out among the inside centres at the weekend.

Marcus Smith and Guy Porter both dotted down twice for England against Japan, while Kyle Sinckler was a force to be reckoned with in the tight exchanges.

Taulupe Faletau was again tireless for Wales in their victory against Argentina, while Anthony Jelonch and Kurt-Lee Arendse stood out in a tense encounter between France and South Africa.

Mark Telea was superb on his debut for the All Blacks as he scored two tries, while the efforts of Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist up front ultimately weren’t enough for Scotland to claim a famous victory.

Autumn Nations Series team of the week.

15. Ange Capuozzo (Italy)

14. Mark Telea (New Zealand)

13. Guy Porter (England)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ireland)

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse (South Africa)

10. Marcus Smith (England)

9. Tomos Williams (Wales)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Dalton Papali’i (New Zealand)

6. Anthony Jelonch (France)

5. Federico Ruzza (Italy)

4. Grant Gilchrist (Scotland)

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

2. Gianmarco Lucchesi (Italy)

1. Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)

