Autumn Nations Series team of the week for round three

After another weekend of pulsating action in the Autumn Nations Series, we’ve decided to pay tribute to those who stood out among the best.

Ireland undoubtedly put in the performance of the weekend as they claimed a 29-20 victory against the All Blacks, with a number of their players showing their world class talents at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

They certainly weren’t the only team who can be happy with their efforts however, as South Africa and England both claimed solid wins, while 14-man Fiji can be proud of their efforts against Wales.

The James Lowe tackle 👌

Stand out performers from the weekend.

Several Irish players were at their very best against New Zealand in a display which announced that the men in green have now returned to form after an underwhelming couple of years.

Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose were perhaps the best of the bunch, but Ireland captain Johnny Sexton once again showed he is still at the top of his game while James Lowe showed that his defensive issues are behind him.

Although New Zealand weren’t at their best, credit must go to Dalton Papali’i, who set up his country’s first try and made a whopping 29 tackles in a stunning defensive effort from the open side flanker.

Freddie Steward put in a man of the match performance against Australia at full back in just his fourth cap for England, while Nic White was excellent for the Wallabies in both attack and defence, having made maybe the best try saving tackle of the year on Jamie George.

Makazole Mapimipi was back to his best for South Africa as he scored a brace of tries against Scotland, while Eben Etzebeth once again proved why he is one of the best locks in the world.

Samuel Matavesi was an absolute nuisance at the breakdown against Wales, winning four turnovers in the match, while Marcos Kremer was a massive physical presence in both attack and defence in Argentina’s comfortable win against Italy.

Check out our Autumn Nations Series team of the week below.

15. Freddie Steward (England)

14. Makazole Mapimpi (South Africa)

13. Garry Ringrose (Ireland)

12. Gael Fickou (France)

11. James Lowe (Ireland)

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

9. Nic White (Australia)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Dalton Papali’i (New Zealand)

6. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

4. Marcos Kremer (Argentina)

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

2. Samuel Matavesi (Fiji)

1. Andrew Porter (Ireland)

