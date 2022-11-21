Autumn Nations Series team of the week for Round Three

The final full round of the Autumn Nations Series saw some players produce career-best performances, while others put in abject displays.

As we’re choosing the team of the week here we’ll focus on the good performances, in a weekend which featured arguably the biggest upset of the year as Georgia beat Wales for the first time.

There were a few unorthodox matches, as Scotland overcame Argentina in a chaotic game, England staged a dramatic late comeback to snatch a draw against New Zealand and Ireland and Australia played out a surprisingly low-scoring encounter.

Meanwhile, South Africa showed just how effective they can be in attack when they let loose against Italy, while France ended their year unbeaten after a comfortable win against Japan.

Stand out players from the weekend.

Georgia scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze was deservedly named as the man of the match for his efforts in his country’s famous win, although special praise should also go to his front-row as the Georgian scrum demolished Wales.

Kurt-Lee Arendse continued his breakthrough year with a superb performance against Italy, and while he has just missed out on the team of the week, Willie le Roux pulled the strings excellently for South Africa in attack.

Finn Russell proved he is comfortably Scotland’s best option at out-half, while Darcy Graham and Sione Tuipulotu scored five tries between them against Argentina.

It was a funny old performance from England, as they were awful in the first 20 minutes, mediocre for 50 minutes, and sensational in the last 10 minutes against New Zealand.

Freddie Steward was once again the stand out player for England though, while Rieko Ioane was superb at centre for the All Blacks, as he scored one try and had another chalked off by the TMO.

Ireland’s win over Australia wasn’t easy on the eyes, although Caelan Doris was brilliant with and without the ball, while Josh van der Flier put in another tireless effort in defence.

Gregory Alldritt was outstanding as always for France, as he terrorised the Japanese defence with his ball carrying abilities.

Autumn Nations Series team of the week.

15. Freddie Steward (England)

14. Darcy Graham (Scotland)

13. Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland)

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse (South Africa)

10. Finn Russell (Scotland)

9. Vasil Lobzhanidze (Georgia)

8. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

6. Gregory Alldritt (France)

5. Sam Whitelock (New Zealand)

4. Jonny Gray (Scotland)

3. Allan Ala’alatoa (Australia)

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

1. Guram Gogichashvili (Georgia)

