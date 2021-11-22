Autumn Nations Series team of the week for round four

The final round of the Autumn Nations Series certainly delivered, as fans were served up some exhilarating games across the weekend.

France were the stars of the weekend, after they clinched their first win against the All Blacks in 12 years, but England will also be delighted with themselves after exacting revenge on the Springboks.

It was a very good weekend for the Northern Hemisphere, as all of the Six Nations sides recorded wins, as each of the rugby Championship teams ended their seasons on a low note.

It’s why we love this game, it’s why we love watching France… 🤩#FRAvNZL #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/TV6bQFLf4O — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 20, 2021

Stand out performers from the weekend.

There was no shortage of star players for France on Saturday night, as they displayed ample amounts of French flair to claim a stunning victory against New Zealand.

Full back Melvyn Jaminet was the official man of the match, and he excelled in both open play and off the kicking tee, but Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont and Peato Mauvaka all would have been worthy recipients of the award.

Max Malins was excellent off the bench for England against South Africa, while Tom Curry provided a massive physical presence against a fearsome Springboks pack.

Taine Basham put in another massive shift for Wales, while Hunter Paisami was at his attacking best in a valiant losing effort for 14-man Australia.

Ireland were again brilliant, as their pack mauled Argentina into submission, with Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Caelan Doris the stand outs from that encounter.

Italy ended a 16-game losing streak against Uruguay on Saturday, although they should have recorded a more comfortable win against the South Americans, with the final scoring ending 17-10 in favour to the hosts.

Scotland likewise were somewhat underwhelming against Japan, although Chris Harris put in another excellent defensive performance, and they will have been happy to exact revenge on the side that knocked them out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Check out our Autumn Nations Series team of the week below.

15. Melvyn Jaminet (France)

14. Damian Penaud (France)

13. Chris Harris (Scotland)

12. Hunter Paisami (Australia)

11. Max Malins (England)

10. Romain Ntamack (France)

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

8. Tom Curry (England)

7. Taine Basham (Wales)

6. Caelan Doris (Ireland)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Peato Mauvaka (France)

1. Cyril Baille (France)

Read More About: Autumn Nations Series