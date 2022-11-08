Autumn Nations Series team of the week for Round One

Just one round into the Autumn Nations Series and fans have already been treated to some outstanding individual performances.

The world’s best teams collided in an exciting weekend of rugby in the Autumn Nations Series, although there were a number of players who stood out above the rest on the international stage.

In perhaps the most highly-anticipated game of the round, Ireland defeated reigning world champions South Africa in an enormously physical encounter to retain their place at the top of the world rankings.

Argentina pulled off the upset of the weekend as they beat England for the first time in 13 years, while Australia came agonisingly close to ending France’s unbeaten run.

New Zealand reminded the world of just how dangerous they can be as they hammered Wales, while Italy and Scotland saw off Pacific Island opposition in Samoa and Fiji.

Stand out players from the weekend.

Josh van der Flier deservedly won the man of the match award for his role in Ireland’s win against South Africa, although Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth should also be commended for his performance in a losing effort.

Emiliano Boffelli scored six penalties and a try for a total tally of 25 points in Argentina’s narrow victory against England, which was just a continuation of the winger’s extraordinary form this year.

Several players were at their best for New Zealand, as Codie Taylor, Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith all scored a brace of tries, although Ardie Savea was again the All Blacks’ most crucial player in a comfortable win.

Damian Penaud may have been burnt by Tom Wright early on, which led to Australia’s first try, although the winger had the last laugh as he scored France’s winning try with just a few minutes remaining on the clock.

Italy’s Monty Ioane and Scotland’s Darcy Graham were both excellent in their country’s victories, although the talent on display on the wing this weekend means both have just missed out on selection.

𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗: Boffelli v ENG? Penaud v AUS? Bruno v SAM? Foketi v FRA? Vote Now 🗳 https://t.co/MxLBRVOKM8 pic.twitter.com/rBBkhWepRx — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 6, 2022

Autumn Nations Series team of the week.

15. Hugo Keenan (Ireland)

14. Damian Penaud (France)

13. Matias Moroni (Argentina)

12. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

11. Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina)

10. Santiago Carreras (Argentina)

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7. Josh van der Flier (Ireland)

6. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

4. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3. Tyrel Lomax (New Zealand)

2. Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

1. James Slipper (Australia)

