Autumn Nations Series Round One: Star players to watch in each match

The first full round of the Autumn Nations Series is almost upon us, and there is plenty for rugby fans to get excited about this weekend.

There are six matches taking place this week that fall under the banner of the Autumn Nations Series, with all teams that participate in the Six Nations and The Rugby Championship involved.

Plenty of familiar faces will be on display this weekend, but there are also a number of newcomers to international rugby who could make a name for themselves on the big stage this weekend.

We’ve come up with a list containing one player from each of the six matches this weekend which supporters may not be overly familiar with, who are capable of producing stand out performances this weekend.

Italy vs Samoa: Theo McFarland

Theo McFarland has been a revelation for Saracens this season and expect the talented 27-year-old to have a big impact for Samoa when they face Italy on Saturday afternoon.

A latecomer to professional rugby, McFarland won his first cap for Samoa in July 2021, before signing for Saracens a month later, and has improved massively since his debut for the London club.

McFarland is supremely athletic for a man of his size and can play in either the second row or back row, although he is starting at blindside flanker for Samoa on Saturday.

Samoa’s encounter with Italy may not be the most high-profile match taking place this weekend, although it should prove to be highly competitive and McFarland is certainly capable of standing out.

Scotland vs Fiji: Vinaya Habosi

Fiji are never exactly lacking in extraordinarily exciting wingers, although Vinaya Habosi is managing to stand out among a pool of ridiculous talent out wide in the small Pacific Island nation.

Habosi is just 22 and was one of the most exciting players to watch in Super Rugby Pacific this year, in the Fijian Drua’s first season in the competition.

Having scored a try on his debut for Fiji in a commanding win against Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup in July, Habosi will be eager to prove himself on his first trip north.

A win against Scotland may look unlikely for the visitors, although the Flying Fijians never fail to excite, and if they are to pull off a momentous result, Habosi will be likely to play a major role.

Vinaya Habosi is on another level 🔥 Another week, another MVP performance 🌟#DRUvHIG #SuperRugbyPacific pic.twitter.com/tJKKK5jdNu — RUGBYcomau (@rugbycomau) May 4, 2022

Wales vs New Zealand: Rio Dyer

Rio Dyer has been granted a baptism of fire, as the Wales winger will win his first cap for his country against the All Blacks at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Injuries to Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert has opened the door for Dyer, and the 22-year-old will be hopeful that he can carry over his excellent form for the Dragons this season to the international stage.

Dyer is quite slim for a professional rugby player at 84 kilos, although he is lightning fast and has shown he is well able to break through tackle attempts.

The youngster will have his work cut out for him in defence to keep New Zealand’s Sevu Reece in check, although Dyer is at his best with ball in hand.

Ireland vs South Africa: Stuart McCloskey

A latecomer to Ireland’s starting team, Stuart McCloskey will get a well deserved opportunity to start against world class opposition after Robbie Henshaw pulled out due to injury.

McCloskey won his first cap for Ireland six years ago, although he has had limited opportunities to impress on the international stage despite his excellent form for Ulster, as he will win just his seventh cap on Saturday.

While he is a big, powerful man who can make plenty of hard yards, McCloskey has a lot more than that in his arsenal as he frequently makes excellent passes and offloads.

He may not be as in tune with his centre partner Garry Ringrose as Henshaw, although McCloskey’s quality should shine through in what promises to be a massive challenge against the Springboks.

France vs Australia: Thomas Ramos

Having fallen behind the likes of Melvyn Jaminet and Brice Dulin in the pecking order at full back in recent years, Thomas Ramos will get another chance to prove his worth to France against Australia on Saturday.

Ramos was a regular in France’s starting team for a couple of years after making his debut in 2019, although he has found his opportunities to be very limited recently.

That looks set to change however, as his superb form for Toulouse, which saw him crowned as the Top 14’s player of the month for October, has earned him a start at full back.

The 27-year-old only played a minor role in France’s Six Nations Grand Slam triumph, although if he keeps up his current form he could be a key player for Les Bleus in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

#TOP14 #JoueurDuMois

Votre Joueur du Mois @Paramourdurugby est Thomas Ramos !

Le polyvalent arrière-ouvreur du @StadeToulousain a réalisé un mois exceptionnel ! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rMpDgV4jG2 — TOP 14 Rugby (@top14rugby) November 4, 2022

England vs Argentina: Joe Cokanasiga

Joe Cokanasiga has been in and out of England’s match-day squads since making his debut in 2018, although at the age of 24 he still has plenty of time to establish himself as a regular starter for his country.

A massive and powerful winger, Cokanasiga has an impressive strike rate in international rugby as he has scored 11 tries in 12 test matches, although six of those came against weaker opposition in the United States and Canada.

He is yet to get a run of games against quality opposition for England, although he certainly has all the attributes necessary to make it on the big stage.

A good performance against Argentina could tee him up for a breakthrough Autumn Nations Series, as England also face Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

