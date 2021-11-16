Autumn Nations Series quiz for round three

After an exciting weekend of rugby in the Autumn Nations Series, we’ve decided to test you on how well you remember all of the action.

Fans of some countries will be more than happy to relive the weekend just gone by, while others will want to banish it from their memories, but there was plenty to savour in the latest round of autumn internationals nonetheless.

Every side from the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship played at the weekend, along with some of the top nations not to compete in either the northern or southern hemisphere’s premier competition, so there should be something for most rugby fans.

Was this 𝗧𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 for Round 3? 👀 Head to the #AutumnNationsSeries website to vote and have a chance to win some awesome merch 👇 — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 15, 2021

Like most of our quizzes at Pundit Arena, we’ll give you five minutes to answer every question. Every question will be based on what happened in the latest round of the Autumn Nations Series.

Don’t forget to tell us what you got on Facebook and be sure to tag a friend. Good luck!

If the quiz does not appear above, click here.

If you enjoyed that Pundit Arena quiz, why not try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Quiz: Name 3 players who’ve scored a hat-trick in the Champions League, Premier League & FA Cup

Quiz: Can you name the most expensive forwards in football history?

Quiz: Name the players from these countries to have made the most appearances in the Premier League

Quiz: Name the Ireland players who earned the most caps between 2010 & 2020

Read More About: Autumn Nations Series, Quiz