Australian Jack Dempsey was bewildered by the excessive fog in Glasgow

Sydney born and raised Glasgow Warriors back row Jack Dempsey admitted that he had never seen or experienced the kind of fog that his side played in.

Glasgow ran out as 22-7 winners against Exeter at Scotstoun Stadium to the delight of their home fans, but the game was barely visible to those supporters at the match and to those watching on TV at home due to the thick fog.

Australian international Dempsey, who joined Glasgow at the start of the season, won the man of the match award for his efforts against Exeter, despite his unfamiliarity with the conditions.

Dempsey was speaking to BT Sport after the game and admitted that he was shocked by just how thick the fog that descended over Glasgow was when he got up in the morning.

Jack Dempsey on Glasgow’s victory in the fog.

“For me personally, I’ve never seen anything like that, let alone play in it,” Dempsey said.

“I woke up this morning, looked out of my window and was like, ‘What is this?’ Look, we talked about it a little bit before the game, but we didn’t change our game plan at all. We just stuck to what we prepped all week for and it paid off.

“That’s what we’re looking for, I just hope we can do it again and again. Danny [Wilson] talked before the game about how he feels we’re really close to a performance that we can be proud of and I think that was the first one all year.”

The Warriors claimed an excellent win against the Chiefs.

The foggy conditions didn’t lead to the most free flowing game of rugby, as Glasgow led 3-0 at half time, thanks to the boot of fly-half Ross Thompson.

The game did open up a little bit in the second half, as Glasgow and Exeter both scored a try late on, but five penalty goals from Thompson proved to be the difference in the end.

Glasgow kept their hopes of progression in the Heineken Champions Cup alive with the win, having lost 20-13 to La Rochelle in their first European encounter this season.

Exeter are also well placed to qualify for the last 16 despite the loss, having claimed a 42-6 bonus point win against Montpellier in the first round.

