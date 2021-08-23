Rugby Australia threaten New Zealand Rugby with $5 million bill over Perth test

Rugby Australia have threatened to pass on a bill of five million Australian dollars if the All Blacks do not play the Wallabies in Perth.

New Zealand Rugby announced that it would not send the All Blacks to Perth to play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe test in Perth on Friday, in a move that infuriated Australian rugby chiefs.

The game was scheduled to go ahead this Saturday, after the first two tests were played at Eden Park in Auckland, but the All Blacks pulled out due to concerns over the Rugby Championship’s schedule not yet being finalised.

Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos was speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald and indicated that they would pursue financial compensation from their New Zealand counterparts if they do not play the sold-out Perth test on the new date of September 4.

Rugby Australia want reassurances from New Zealand Rugby.

“I want it in writing [from New Zealand Rugby stating that they will play in Perth on September 4],” Marinos said.

“We have an email, but we need a letter for both the government and the stadium as well. That should be forthcoming pretty soon.

“I’ve made New Zealand very aware that we have a contract and they’ve made a commitment.”

Rugby Championship could be staged in Queensland.

The Rugby Championship was originally set to be primarily staged in various locations in both Australia and New Zealand, but those plans have been scuppered by covid outbreaks in both countries.

Two of the All Blacks’ tests against the Springboks set to be played in New Zealand have been cancelled, while games in several Australian states currently in lockdown look very unlikely to go ahead.

📺 "From a player's point of view it's incredibly disappointing and frustrating…the most frustrating part is that we couldn't put on a good show for the Perth community." Hear from Tate and Andy Marinos who spoke on @wwos Sport Sunday this morning.#Wallabies pic.twitter.com/CBLJe3TVlt — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 22, 2021

The South African rugby union have offered to host the rest of the tournament, albeit in front of empty stadiums, while various locations in Europe have also been proposed as an alternative.

However, Marinos is determined to stage the tournament in the Australian state of Queensland, which is currently not in lockdown, and indicated that option is a very strong possibility.

We are very disappointed to have to confirm, that due to recent travel restrictions in New Zealand and Australia, the All Blacks have made the decision to suspend their Perth flight, thus, the Bledisloe Cup match will no longer go ahead on 28 Aug: https://t.co/mEmNsffgl5 pic.twitter.com/KBWPvf2bCF — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 20, 2021

“Queensland is absolutely a priority for us. Until such time that we cannot make it work, that’s the priority,” Marinos explained.

“We are working very hard to get all the approval and assurances done. The Queensland government have been fantastic in working alongside us.

“There was never any doubt about whether we could play there. It was just doubt that we could get South Africa and Argentina through managed isolation.”

