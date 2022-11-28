Australia surge up World Rugby Rankings after comeback win against Wales

Australia have risen two places in the World Rugby Rankings after staging a dramatic late comeback against Wales.

Wales looked to be in complete control with just 25 minutes remaining, as a try from winger Rio Dyer stretched the hosts’ lead to 21 points at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The Wallabies never gave up hope however, as a brace of tries from Mark Nawaqanitawase, a penalty try and yellow cards for Justin Tipuric and Ryan Elias gave Australia a chance to win it at the death.

They did exactly that, as replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan scored the try which put Australia in front with just a minute remaining, and the same man won a turnover when Wales were on the attack to end the game.

Australia have risen from eighth to sixth place in the rankings as a result, while Scotland and Argentina both drop one place on account of the Wallabies’ rise.

Wales have remained in ninth place, although their points tally has taken a hit, as very little now separates Wayne Pivac’s side and 10th placed Japan.

South Africa and England remain put.

South Africa and England have not changed places in the rankings after their encounter at Twickenham Stadium, in which the Springboks comfortably came out on top.

England remain in fifth place, although a significant gap has opened up between them and fourth-placed South Africa, while sixth-placed Australia aren’t far away.

Had South Africa opted to take three points from a penalty when the clock was in the red and finish the game 17 points ahead of England they would have overtaken New Zealand on the rankings.

However, the Springboks opted to kick to the corner instead in an effort to score another try, although Manie Libbok missed touch and unintentionally brought the game to an end.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.63

2. France (N/C) – 90.01

3. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.98

4. South Africa (N/C) – 88.97

5. England (N/C) – 83.66

6. Australia (+2) – 81.80

7. Scotland (-1) – 81.55

8. Argentina (-1) – 80.72

9. Wales (N/C) – 78.09

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Samoa (N/C) – 76.03

12. Italy (N/C) – 75.95

13. Georgia (N/C) – 75.19

14. Fiji (N/C) – 74.84

15. Tonga (N/C) – 71.21

16. Spain (N/C) – 67.17

17. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.24

18. Portugal (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.92

20. Romania (N/C) – 64.79

