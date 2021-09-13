Australia surge upwards while South Africa’s position weakens in World Rankings

Australia have risen two places in the World Rugby Rankings, while South Africa’s position at the top has been weakened.

Quade Cooper kicked a last-gasp penalty to seal the win for Australia against South Africa in their Rugby Championship encounter, which has seen them rise to fifth place in the rankings as a result.

The Wallabies have leapfrogged Argentina and France in doing so, both of whom have dropped one place in the rankings due to the Australian’s rise.

The finest of margins 🏉 But @wallabies have got their first win in this year’s Rugby Championship pic.twitter.com/ASHWDgIHxV — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 12, 2021

South Africa could lose top spot in the rankings next week.

South Africa have retained their position at the top of the official world rankings, although the gap between themselves and New Zealand has been closed for the second week in-a-row.

It is the first time that the Springboks’ have had their ranking negatively impacted since they won the Rugby World Cup in 2019, as their loss to the British and Irish Lions in the first test didn’t affect the rankings system.

The Springboks could lose their position as the highest-ranked country in the world if they lose by 15 points or more to the Wallabies this Saturday, as long as New Zealand beat Argentina again.

Another win for Australia against South Africa by any margin would see the Wallabies rise to third place, having fallen to seventh just last week.

The USA exact revenge on Canada.

The USA have risen to 16th place in the rankings, overtaking Uruguay, after beating Canada 38-16 in the second leg of their 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Canada had beaten their neighbours by 13 points the week previous, but the Americans eventually prevailed by nine points on aggregate to set up a game against Uruguay, where the winner will seal a place in Pool A of the World Cup.

The Canadian’s ranking was unaffected by the loss, but they will now have to beat Chile across two legs to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive.

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 92.49

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 90.31

3. England (N/C) – 85.44

4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85

5. Australia (+2) – 84.11

6. France (-1) – 83.87

7. Argentina (-1) – 82.86

8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02

9. Wales (N/C) – 80.59

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (N/C) – 71.88

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

15. Tonga (N/C) – 70.28

