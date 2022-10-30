Australia shoot up the World Rugby Rankings after beating Scotland

Australia have risen three places in the World Rugby Rankings after snatching a one-point victory against Scotland in Edinburgh.

The Wallabies got their northern tour off to a positive start as they ended a run of three consecutive defeats to Scotland in a tense encounter at Murrayfield Stadium.

While it wasn’t a superb performance from Australia by any means, the Wallabies have benefitted greatly from the 16-15 win against Scotland, as they have risen from ninth to sixth place in the rankings.

The two sides have actually swapped places in the rankings, as Scotland have fallen three places from sixth to ninth, while Wales and Argentina remain static in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

New Zealand narrowly avoided defeat in Tokyo.

The All Blacks have marginally improved on their rankings points tally thanks to a 38-31 victory against Japan in Tokyo, although they remain in fourth place.

Japan came close to securing a historic first-ever victory against New Zealand, although the Brave Blossoms were unable to score what would have been a winning try in the final phase of play, as a Richie Mo’unga slotted a penalty to end the game.

As a result, Japan’s rankings points tally has diminished slightly, although they still remain in 10th place ahead of Samoa, who have been on the rise this year thanks to their triumph in the Pacific Nations Cup.

There is plenty of scope for movement in the rankings next week as every Six Nations side hosts opposition from the Southern Hemisphere in the first full round of the Autumn Nations Series.

Slipper the skipper 💪 The @wallabies are back in it, what a finish we have in store 🍿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 15-13 🇦🇺#AutumnNationsSeries | #SCOvAUS pic.twitter.com/QYKd6Gdx3j — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) October 29, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 89.00

4. New Zealand (N/C) – 87.64

5. England (N/C) – 86.25

6. Australia (+3) – 82.08

7. Wales (N/C) – 81.28

8. Argentina (N/C) – 81.21

9. Scotland (-3) – 80.51

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 69.27

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

