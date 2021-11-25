Australia named as the preferred candidate to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby have announced that Australia is their preferred candidate to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, after approving revisions to the host selection process.

Australia have not yet been confirmed as hosts, and that decision won’t be fully made until May 2022, but it now looks extremely likely that the World Cup will return to the home of the Wallabies in six years’ time.

England have been chosen as the preferred candidate to host the women’s edition of the tournament in 2025, while “exclusive targeted dialogue” will continue with the USA in regards to hosting the 2031 World Cup.

World Rugby have decided on the new approach as they believe it help to build meaningful partnerships between themselves and potential host countries, which will “unlock new revenue streams and maximise financial and social outcomes”.

Australia welcome the news.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan was very pleased to learn of World Rugby’s decision, as his country took a significant leap forward in their bid to host the 2027 World Cup.

“This is a huge step forward in our ambitions to host Rugby World Cup 2027 and for rebooting the game in Australia. Throughout this process, we’ve held the genuine belief the time was right to bring the Rugby World Cup back to our shores,” McLennan said.

“The team at Rugby Australia have worked hard on this for a number of years and today’s announcement is great reward for those efforts.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and we’re now closer than ever before to making that dream a reality. Game On for Australia 2027.”

Russia and the USA look set to miss out in 2027.

With Australia now strong favourites to host the 2027 World Cup, Russia and the USA look set to fail in their bid to host the tournament for the first time ever.

The USA won’t be too disheartened, as they now appear to be favourites to host the 2031 edition of the tournament, as well as the women’s edition of the tournament on an as-of-yet unnamed year.

Russia look to have had had their hopes dashed however, although their bid to host the tournament was always a bit of a long shot, having only qualified for the tournament on two occasions.

