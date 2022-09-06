Australia drop to new low in World Rugby Rankings after defeat to South Africa

Australia have dropped to their lowest-ever position of eighth in the World Rugby Rankings after their defeat against South Africa in Sydney.

The Springboks ended their long winless run against the Wallabies on Australia soil on Saturday, as they claimed a 24-8 victory at the Sydney Football Stadium to keep their Rugby Championship title hopes alive.

Having just risen to sixth place in the rankings thanks to their win against South Africa in Adelaide, Australia have now dropped two places to eighth, surpassing their previous low of seventh.

South Africa have remained in third place after their well-deserved victory, although they have edged closer to France in second.

Argentina rise again despite hammering in Hamilton.

While Argentina couldn’t back up their historic win against the All Blacks in Christchurch as they fell to a 53-3 drubbing in Hamilton, Los Pumas have risen in the rankings for a second consecutive week.

Los Pumas’ ranking points have diminished due to their 50-point loss, but Australia’s defeat has seen them rise above the Wallabies into sixth place.

Scotland have also risen above Australia, as they move from eighth place to seventh, while Wales remain just behind the Wallabies in ninth place.

New Zealand have risen from fourth to fifth after they exacted revenge on Argentina, leapfrogging England in doing so. The All Blacks have also risen from fourth to first place in The Rugby Championship table thanks to their bonus-point victory.

All four sides remain in contention for the championship, as each country has won two and lost two after four rounds of action in the most competitive edition of the tournament to date.

New Zealand are on their way back up and Argentina and Scotland follow suit ⬆️ The middle order is changing in the Men’s World Rankings, powered by @capgemini pic.twitter.com/jyRbx1JhjK — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 5, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 87.89

4. New Zealand (+1) – 86.41

5. England (-1) – 86.25

6. Argentina (+1) – 82.32

7. Scotland (+1) – 81.93

8. Australia (-2) – 81.54

9. Wales (N/C) – 81.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

