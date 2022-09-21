Australia move to lessen impact of potential Darcy Swain ban

Darcy Swain may not miss many games for the Wallabies if he is banned for a dangerous clear out, having been named in the Australia A squad.

Wallabies lock Swain has been cited for a dangerous clear out on the All Blacks’ Quinn Tupaea, which left the 23-year-old with a partially ruptured ACL which will rule him out of action for at least three months.

A decision on whether Swain will be banned has yet to be made, although if his actions are deemed to have warranted a red card, he will miss three games at the least.

Australia A games could count towards a ban.

While that would rule Swain out of this Saturday’s second test between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park, it could be the only Wallabies match he misses if he is banned for no more than four games.

Swain has been named in a 34-man squad for Australia A’s three games against a Japan XV in October, each of which could potentially count towards the Wallabies lock’s ban.

Although Swain only received a yellow card for his dangerous clear out during the game, most expect him to pick up a ban from the citing commission, and the red card he received for a head butt on England’s Jonny Hill in July will not help his case.

Darcy Swain was ‘devastated’ after the game.

Wallabies prop Allan Ala’alatoa revealed at a press conference on Monday that Swain was “devastated” after the game upon learning of the extent of Tupaea’s injury.

“Seeing him after the game, mate, he was devastated. He was more devastated for Quinton [Tupaea]. There was no intention there to injure him the way that he did,” Ala’alatoa said.

While it is impossible to determine whether Swain’s actions were deliberate, his clear out was at best reckless and means that Tupaea will be sidelined until 2023.

