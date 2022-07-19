Australia contact Eddie Jones over post-World Cup job

Rugby Australia are considering making an offer to Eddie Jones after next year’s World Cup.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, rugby officials in Australia have contacted Eddie Jones to see if the 62-year-old is interested in a homecoming after he finishes up as England head coach.

Jones is one of the most experienced rugby coaches in the world, having taken charge of Australia, Japan and England at international level, as well as the Brumbies, Reds and Tokyo Sungoliath at club level.

The Australian coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, during which time they won the Tri Nations, two Bledisloe Cups and reached the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

His tenure in charge of his home country ended on a low note after the Wallabies lost eight of their 13 test matches in 2005, although he has gone on to prove himself with Japan and England since then.

Jones wouldn’t necessarily return as the Wallabies head coach, with a director of rugby role in Australia also thought to be a potential opening he could fill.

Don’t rate that supposed fan getting into Eddie Jones. It’s a poor look. I, as a proud wallaby & Australian , don’t think for one second Eddie is a traitor. He is a proud Aussie that happens to coach another national team that isn’t us. This is sport nowadays — Matt Giteau 🇦🇺 (@giteau_rugby) July 17, 2022

Dave Rennie has experienced mixed results with the Wallabies.

The Wallabies have struggled to string together consistent performances under current head coach Dave Rennie, despite some very encouraging displays.

Australia have won nine, drawn three and lost 11 matches since Rennie took over as head coach in 2020, and although the New Zealander isn’t thought to be currently under pressure, there is no guarantee that he will be offered a new contract beyond 2023.

England under Jones have also gone through a number of rough patches, although they have won three Six Nations with the Australian in charge and reached the World Cup final in 2019.

Jones’ England got the better of Australia in a three match test series Down Under and have lost just once to the Wallabies in their last 11 encounters.

