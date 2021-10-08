Australia coach Dave Rennie expresses interest in youngster called up by England

Australia head coach Dave Rennie has insisted that Louis Lynagh could still play for the Wallabies, even though he was included in England’s recent training squad.

Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh was called up by Eddie Jones to England’s 45-man training squad last month, but the 20-year-old is yet to win a cap for England.

Lynagh is eligible to play for three countries; England through residency, Italy through birth and Australia through his father Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and played a crucial role in their 1991 Rugby World Cup triumph.

Dave Rennie on Louis Lynagh.

Rennie was speaking at a press conference after naming his 37-man squad for Australia’s autumn internationals and revealed that he was interested in seeing how the young winger develops as a player.

“Obviously Eddie’s well aware of his lineage and [the need to] catch him quickly,” Rennie said

“But we’ll see how things go there, whether they use him or not over the next period and whether there’s any interest in him to come back to Australia. Not until he’s capped [is he England’s].”

Louis Lynagh’s international prospects.

Lynagh firmly announced himself on the scene in last season’s Gallagher Premiership final, as he scored two late tries as Harlequins claimed a narrow victory against Exeter Chiefs.

The 20-year-old missed out on selection in England’s tests against the USA and Canada in the summer, although Eddie Jones clearly has an eye on him, and he could make his international debut next month.

England are playing Australia next month, and although Jones will likely stick with experienced wingers for that game, there is a chance that Lynagh could come up against the country of his father.

If the Harlequins winger does decide to play for England, Australia could still cap a Lynagh in the near future, in the form of Louis’ younger brother Tom, who recently signed a contract with the Queensland Reds.

