Australia launch bid to host 2027 Rugby World Cup

Australia have launched an official bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Should Australia be successful with their bid, it would be the first Rugby World Cup held in the southern hemisphere since the 2011 tournament in New Zealand.

The country is set to hold several significant major world sporing events this decade, as well as potentially hosting the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane.

Australia have launched its bid to host Rugby World Cup 2027, unveiling the country’s #GameOn campaignhttps://t.co/9py0cjlnNo — Australia 2027 (@aus2027) May 19, 2021

‘A green and gold decade.’

Rugby Australia Chairman Hamish McLennan announced the bid on Thursday, which could come as one of many major tournaments to be held on Australian soil in the years to come.

“This is an exciting day for all Australians as we formally put our hand up to host the third-largest sporting event in the world,” McLennan said.

“Hosting Rugby World Cup 2027 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Australia, which would drive substantial economic outcomes for our country, while also providing a lasting legacy for Rugby in this region.

“It would also allow us to support the Australian Government’s ambitions around major events in what is shaping up to be a green and gold decade for the nation.

“From the FIBA Women’s World Cup in 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022, FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023, the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, Netball World Cup in 2027, and the exciting potential of an Olympic Games in Queensland in 2032.”

Australia’s history at the Rugby World Cup.

Australia last hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2003, when the Wallabies were beaten by England in a dramatic final at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

New Zealand and Australia co-hosted the first Rugby World Cup back in 1987, but the final was hosted in Auckland on that occasion.

Australian fans represented the second-largest group of overseas ticket holders at the last Rugby World Cup in Japan, behind England in first place and ahead of Ireland in third place.

The Wallabies are the third most-successful country to have played at the Rugby World Cup, having won the tournament twice in 1991 and 1999.

Read More About: australia rugby, rugby world cup 2027, Wallabies