Australia’s Bernard Foley explains what happened before controversial referee decision

Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley has explained what happened before the controversial referee decision which resulted in the All Blacks winning at the death.

Australia overturned an 18-point deficit in the second half by scoring three tries and a penalty goal to edge three points ahead of the All Blacks with just three minutes remaining.

New Zealand threatened to score late on, although when Lalakai Foketi won a turnover penalty just metres out from his own try line, the Wallabies had the opportunity to clear their lines with 90 seconds remaining.

However, referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a free kick to New Zealand after he deemed that Foley was time wasting with the penalty kick, and the All Blacks scored the winning try after the resultant scrum.

Bernard Foley on the controversial late decision.

Foley was speaking to Stan Sport after the game and explained that he thought time was off before Raynal awarded a free kick to the All Blacks.

“We were just understanding the line out call. The ref said time off and he sped it up. It’s disappointing how good a game it was and yet we’re talking about the referee,” Foley said.

“I’ve been hurt a couple of times at the death by these blokes. They’re a good side and play the 80 minutes. It’s just disappointing we’re talking about a referee call after a great 80 minutes.”

‘It lacks a bit of feel for such an important moment.’

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie argued that the referee lacked “feel for such an important moment in the game”, as Foley was punished for taking too long to kick the ball to touch.

“What we knew is time was out and he told the boys to play but the clock’s stopped so there’s no real urgency,” Rennie said.

“It lacks a bit of feel for such an important moment in the game. It’s a tough one to take.”

Australia’s hopes of winning The Rugby Championship are still alive, as a bonus-point victory against New Zealand next weekend would see them overtake their Trans-Tasman rivals in the table, although the Bledisloe Cup will remain with the All Blacks.

