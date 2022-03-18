Austin Healey suggests giving Warren Gatland England top job

Austin Healey has suggested bringing Warren Gatland into the England set-up if Eddie Jones’ side lose to France on Saturday.

England have experienced another underwhelming Six Nations campaign under Jones, and a loss to Les Bleus in Paris could see them finish in fifth place for the second consecutive year.

Although there were positives to take from the loss against Ireland last weekend, England did ultimately succumb to a 17-point loss, and victory in Paris against a French side gunning for the Grand Slam looks unlikely.

Former England international Healey was writing in his column for The Telegraph and called for the RFU to appoint a director of rugby if Jones’ team lose again.

Austin Healey on appointing a director of rugby.

“The last two years have not been anywhere near good enough. If England lose on Saturday, something has to change,” Healey wrote.

“One of the major problems is that Jones is always coming up with good excuses. There has always been a complaint, a theme, a change of staff. I cannot see Eddie working for anyone else. So, if you said you wanted to put someone above him in a director of rugby role, he would pull the plug himself.

“Even though in that scenario you could have someone there to control selection, the media and enable Eddie just to coach – and he is undoubtedly a good coach, as we have seen many times.

“Then you might be in a better position. The names that come to mind are Stuart Lancaster, Mark McCall or Rob Baxter – although I could never see Baxter leaving Exeter.

“Does Warren Gatland want the job? Could you tempt him back from the Chiefs in New Zealand to come and take over before the All Blacks consider appointing him in 2023?”

Eddie Jones has named his side to face France in our final @SixNationsRugby match on Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷#WearTheRose | @O2 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 17, 2022

The pressure is on in Paris.

Most of the attention in Paris on Saturday will be centred on France, as they aim to win the Six Nations and Grand Slam for the first time since 2010, but there will be plenty of pressure on England to perform nonetheless.

Jones has selected an intriguing backline for the encounter, as George Furbank comes into the starting team while Freddie Steward has been moved out onto the wing, while Ben Youngs has been reinstated at scrum-half.

The team selection suggests that England will look to kick plenty and contest the ball in the air, a tactic which worked very well for them against Ireland when they were reduced to 14 men.

France showed last weekend against Wales that they can grind out close wins, although it did provide a blueprint on how to limit Les Bleus’ attacking ability nonetheless.

