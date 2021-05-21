Austin Healey names his top 10 Heineken Champions Cup players of all time

Austin Healey has named Toulouse hooker Williams Servat as the greatest player in the history of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Former Leicester Tigers player Healey has named five Englishmen, three Irishmen, two Frenchmen and one New Zealander in his list (which actually adds up to 11 as he bundled the Vunipola brothers together).

Healey made his list for BT Sport ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final between La Rochelle and Toulouse, and paid tribute to some of the best to play in European club rugby’s top competition.

We asked @IamAustinHealey for his Top 10 European Players of All-Time! ✨ Typically, Austin named 11 and delivered it in the style of 80s DJ Bruno Brookes 😆😅 You might be surprised by a few of his selections. Check them out 👇#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/2VpgZghsg7 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 20, 2021

‘William Servat was an absolute machine.’

Toulouse legend Servat received the top honour from Healey, who acknowledged that most wouldn’t have expected him to select the Frenchman as his choice for number one.

“This is a bit of a surprise to most people. Williams Servat goes in at number one,” Healey commented.

“Five finals, three trophies, fourteen years and he was a one-club man. He was an absolute rock and ahead of his time. The guy was an absolute machine.”

Three fly-halves make up the top five; with Jonny Wilkinson, Johnny Sexton and Ronan O’Gara getting the nod at number two, three and five respectively.

Brian O’Driscoll came in at number four on Healey’s list, who praised the Leinster centre for not only his rugby skills, but the vast array of haircuts he tried out during his time in the Champions Cup.

Healey chose both Billy and Mako Vunipola at number six, as he believes the two were largely responsible for Saracens’ three European crowns.

Check out Austin Healey’s Top 10 Champions Cup players below.

1. William Servat (Toulouse)

2. Jonny Wilkinson (Toulon)

3. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

4. Brian O’Driscoll (Leinster)

5. Ronan O’Gara (Munster)

6. Billy and Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

7. Tim Stimpson (Leicester Tigers)

8. Fabien Pelous (Toulouse)

9. Carl Hayman (Toulon)

10. Lawrence Dallaglio (Wasps)

