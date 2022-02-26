Austin Healey questions whether Harry Randall is international quality

Austin Healey has questioned whether Harry Randall is an international quality scrum-half, after the Bristol player got the nod to start against Wales.

Randall has won just three caps for his country to date but England head coach Eddie Jones has placed his trust in the 24-year-old by starting him in today’s Six Nations encounter.

The decision to start Randall caught many by surprise, especially as Ben Youngs is set to become the England men’s team’s most capped player of all time today, although the youngster did impress against Italy.

Former England scrum-half Healey was writing in his column for The Telegraph and questioned the decision to start Randall ahead of Youngs.

Austin Healey expresses doubts with Harry Randall.

“With Harry Randall starting against Wales many expect England to play at pace, but let’s be clear, playing fast club rugby is still two yards off a fast international game,” Healey wrote.

“He normally plays in a team at Bristol who love playing in a broken-up game, picking up and going by himself. With England, his first job is to get the ball in Marcus Smith’s hands as fast as possible, or whichever runner is available for the next phase.

“I would have been tempted to stick with Ben Youngs, or even Danny Care. Why? Randall is rapid and loves a loose match, but I am equally not sure about him as a Test scrum-half.

“Having started previously against the USA, Canada and Italy, Wales on Saturday is going to be Randall’s biggest game for England by some margin. Let’s see how he gets on.”

Battle of the half-backs will be crucial.

England will be the favourites to beat Wales at Twickenham, although the visitors’ half-back pairing is far more experienced than that of the hosts.

Randall and Marcus Smith of England have just 10 international caps between them, which pales in comparison to the combined total of 131 that Dan Biggar and Tomos Williams share.

There is plenty of experience on the bench for England of course, as Youngs and George Ford wait in the wings, although Jones will be hoping that his young guns will have put the game beyond doubt before the closing stages.

