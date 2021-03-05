Share and Enjoy !

Austin Healey has claimed that Pascal Gauzere’s decision to allow Josh Adam’s try against England to stand was the worst officiating he’s seen in 30 years.

The former England international expressed his amazement at the standard of refereeing during Wales’ win against England in his column for the Telegraph, saying he would have considered walking off the pitch.

Healey praised Wales fly-half Dan Biggar for his clever thinking during the much-discussed incident, but was scathing of referee Gauzere and his officiating team.

“That was some of the worst officiating I have seen in my 30 years in rugby. This isn’t sour grapes. We don’t know what the outcome would have been had Wales not had a 14-point headstart,” Healey wrote.

“Most of the England team had their backs turned to Dan Biggar, who I’m not criticising at all by the way, he almost cajoled the referee into putting time back on and it was very clever.

“If I was Owen Farrell there, I’d have felt like walking off the pitch. If the referee hasn’t got the respect to talk you through his decision, I’d have wanted to take the tee and said right, off we go.

“We’re not playing with that. It wasn’t even close to being right. I’ve never seen such a bad decision since I was 12 years old and had an 80-metre try disallowed because my laces were undone.”

‘It’s one million per cent a knock-on.’

The former Leicester Tigers player was equally unimpressed with Wales’ second try, again expressing confusion as to how the try was awarded.

“It’s one million per cent a knock-on too by Louis Rees-Zammit ahead of the second try,” Healey commented.

“He loses possession of the ball, it hits the ground before possession is regained. It doesn’t matter if it hits his leg on the way down to the ground.

“He loses control in a forward motion with his hands and does not regain possession, therefore it’s a knock-on. Everyone in rugby, in the ground, at home… there are amoebas in the sea who know that was a knock-on.”

