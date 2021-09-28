Austin Healey calls for Marcus Smith to start England’s next tests

Austin Healey has called on Eddie Jones to start Marcus Smith at fly-half for England’s next tests against Tonga and Australia.

Young Harlequins fly-half Smith finished off last season in exceptional form, as he won the Gallagher Premiership with his club, won his first two caps for England and was called up to the British and Irish Lions’ squad in South Africa.

The 22-year-old has also been taking part in England’s 45-man training squad, while established international fly-half George Ford missed out.

Former England international Healey was speaking on BT Sport and argued that Smith should start at 10 without Owen Farrell at inside centre in his country’s next tests against Tonga and Australia.

Austin Healey on why he would start Marcus Smith.

“If you want to play high-tempo and you want to play at pace then you need a nine that will get the ball into Marcus Smith’s hands very quickly. That’s why I’ve gone for [Dan] Robson at nine,” Healey said.

“We’re all presuming that Marcus Smith is going to start. I’m always picking my backline for Tonga because its going to be the same against Australia. I don’t believe in giving players chances against sides that aren’t as competitive as others.

“So by picking Marcus Smith we’re saying that he’s not going to pick Owen Farrell. I think that’s the only player apart from maybe Maro [Itoje] that he hasn’t dropped in his entire tenure.

“So it’s a difficult one because that will really signify a change in his ethos and the way he’s going to play if Farrell doesn’t start.”

Let play Head Coach 👨‍🏫 Here’s @IamAustinHealey & @BenKay5‘s England team to face Tonga 🏉 Smith instead of Farrell? Lawes instead of Itoje? Some big calls but this could be the start of a new look England from Eddie Jones come November 🌹#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/mDc1OuFPPI — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) September 26, 2021

Marcus Smith could be put to the test against Australia.

While England should be able to comfortably see off Tonga in their first test this November, Australia should prove to be a far bigger challenge for Eddie Jones’ men the following week.

The Wallabies have been in great form in recent weeks, having beaten South Africa on two occasions before dispatching Argentina on Saturday, and are currently ranked third in the world.

England on the other hand endured a difficult Six Nations campaign in which they finished fifth, and won’t have learned much from two wins against the USA and Canada with an experimental squad.

Should Jones hand Smith a start against Australia this November it would be a major display of trust in the young fly-half, although the England head coach has been notoriously slow to make changes to his team in the past.

Read More About: Austin Healey, england rugby, marcus smith