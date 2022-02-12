Austin Healey claims England are confused and thinks Italy are in with a chance on Sunday

Austin Healey has argued that England’s players are confused and aren’t being allowed to show off their best attributes under Eddie Jones.

Despite winning all three of their matches in the Autumn Nations Series, the pressure is firmly back on England again after they suffered defeat to Scotland on the opening day of the Six Nations.

Jones has come under plenty of criticism for the loss, with his decision to take off Marcus Smith when England led by seven point being particularly scrutinised, although Healey believes the head coach has made a bigger mistake.

The former England international was writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph and claimed that Jones is attempting to change the natural game of his players, using Ben Youngs as his primary example.

Austin Healey on Eddie Jones causing confusion.

“Youngs is a better running scrum-half than Harry Randall. People will read that and go ‘no way’, but I am telling you that he is. Box-kicking – Youngs is nearly as good as Richard Wigglesworth,” Healey writes.

“Danny Care’s ability to spot space from tapped penalties? Youngs at his best does that too. He has 100 caps for a reason. Allow the players to be the best versions of themselves rather than fitting them into who you want them to be, Eddie.

“The worry, looking at Youngs, is how Marcus Smith might be affected in the long run. He is a proven match-winner in the final quarter. Yet you take him off for someone in George Ford who you had not selected in your original squad two weeks beforehand.

“That is a coaching mistake. As is constantly chopping and changing your style. How many of those mistakes does it take until you run out of coaching lives?

“I’m not saying it will happen, but a loss to Italy does not seem completely ridiculous. There is that much uncertainty and confusion in the way England are playing.”

Eddie Jones has named our team for Sunday’s match against Italy 🏉@O2 | #WearTheRose | #ITAvENG — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 11, 2022

The English have the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

While Healey hasn’t completely ruled out the chance of an Italy upset victory on Sunday, it is very likely that England will come away from Rome with a bonus-point win and put themselves back in contention for the Six Nations.

Jones has made a number of changes to his starting team, with Jamie George, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall and Jack Nowell all coming into the starting team.

It is arguably a more attacking England side than the one which started against Scotland, but it is also a less experienced one, although there are plenty of battle hardened players named among the replacements.

Italy have never beaten England before, but they will hope to replicate their U20s team who defeated the English on Friday night, and create history in Rome.

Read More About: Austin Healey, eddie jones, england rugby