Argentina drop in the World Rugby Rankings after loss to South Africa

Argentina have dropped one place in the official World Rugby Rankings after their loss to South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

Australia have gone up one place to sixth in the rankings as a result of Argentina’s loss, while Los Pumas have dropped down to seventh place.

South Africa have remained at the top of the rankings following their 29-10 win against Argentina and have slightly improved their standing having gone more than five points ahead of second-placed New Zealand.

Argentina had just leapfrogged Australia in the rankings the previous week, despite having suffered their first of two losses to South Africa that weekend.

Los Pumas went up one place thanks to the Wallabies’ heavy loss to the All Blacks on that occasion, but their time in sixth proved to be short-lived.

The South Americans had the opportunity to go as high as third in the rankings if they had beaten South Africa by more than 15 points, while a victory by a smaller margin would have seen them rise to fourth.

Argentina could quickly return to sixth place.

Should the Wallabies lose to the All Blacks in their next game, Australia and Argentina will again swap places in the rankings.

Argentina aren’t playing on that weekend, but if they beat New Zealand in their next game they could go as high as fourth, just below England.

The Argentinians have only ever beaten the All Blacks once in the 31 matches played between the two, but that famous victory came less than 10 months ago in last season’s Tri-Nations.

The All Blacks had a poor year by their lofty standards in 2020, but they do seem to be back on track after a thumping 57-22 win against the Wallabies in their last outing.

Your #Wallabies are headed to Queensland for a historic @etoroAU Rugby Championship!

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.49

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (N/C) – 85.44

4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85

5. France (N/C) – 83.87

6. Australia (+1) – 83.14

7. Argentina (-1) – 82.86

8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02

9. Wales (N/C) – 80.59

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (N/C) – 71.88

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

15. Tonga (N/C) – 70.28

