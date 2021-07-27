Argentina stun South Africa as rugby sevens Olympic semi-finalists confirmed

Argentina have caused a big upset in the men’s Olympics rugby sevens tournament with a victory against South Africa in the quarter-finals.

South Africa were the favourites going into the match, and after Argentina’s Gaston Revol was shown a red card just three minutes into the game with his side already seven points down, the Blitzboks looked certain to win.

However, six-man Argentina produced a stunning performance, scoring three consecutive tries to open up a 12-point lead, before South Africa scored a penalty try late on to finish the game 19-14 to the South Americans.

Great Britain come from 21 points down to beat the USA.

2016 Olympic finalists Great Britain have kept their goal of going one step further this year alive with a remarkable comeback against the USA in their quarter-final clash.

The Americans stormed out to a 21-point lead thanks to two tries from Perry Baker and one from Madison Hughes, but the British responded exceptionally to secure a 26-21 victory to book their place in the last four.

New Zealand claimed a comfortable 21-10 victory against Canada in their quarter-final, while Fiji kept Australia scoreless to win by 19 points to progress to the semi-finals.

Argentina will need to produce another shock to beat reigning Olympic champions Fiji in their last four encounter, while Great Britain and New Zealand will battle it out in the other semi-final.

Ireland set up ninth place play-off with Kenya.

Ireland proved far too strong for South Korea to set up a match with Kenya in the ninth place play-off match, scoring five tries to win 31-0.

Kenya claimed a comfortable 21-7 win against hosts Japan to set up a rematch with Ireland, having lost 12-7 to the men in green earlier this morning.

While both Ireland and Kenya would have hoped to have been in the quarter-finals, both sides will be eager to finish their Olympic campaign with a win in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

