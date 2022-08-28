Argentina rise in World Rugby Rankings after historic win over All Blacks

Argentina have climbed two places in the World Rugby Rankings after they claimed their first ever win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Having seemingly turned a corner following their win against South Africa in Johannesburg, New Zealand have been sent back to the drawing board after a defeat to a fired up Argentina side in Christchurch.

The All Blacks were made to rue their poor discipline, as Emiliano Boffelli slotted six penalty goals, while Juan Martin Gonzalez scored Los Pumas’ only try of the match in a 25-18 victory.

As a result, Argentina have risen two places in the World Rugby Rankings to seventh place, while New Zealand have fallen back down to their lowest ever ranking of fifth.

Australia bounce back thanks to win against South Africa.

The Wallabies responded well to their heavy loss in Argentina two weeks ago as they claimed a 25-17 win against the Springboks in Adelaide.

Australia fell to seventh place after that defeat, although they are now back up to sixth, with the smallest of margins separating them and Argentina in the rankings.

Despite having not played since July, Scotland are the biggest losers in the rankings this week, as they have dropped two places from sixth to eighth as a result of Australia and Argentina’s rise. Wales have also fallen one place from eighth to ninth.

South Africa have remained in third place despite their loss to Australia, as they avoided a drop thanks to New Zealand’s defeat, although a very slim margin separates the Springboks and fourth placed England.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 86.47

4. England (+1) – 86.25

5. New Zealand (-1) – 85.78

6. Australia (+1) – 82.96

7. Argentina (+2) – 82.95

8. Scotland (-2) – 81.93

9. Wales (-1) – 81.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

