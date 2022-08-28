Argentina boss Michael Cheika bites back at Ian Foster after breakdown comment

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika bit back at his All Blacks counterpart after Ian Foster suggested Los Pumas got away with foul play at the breakdown.

History was made in Christchurch as Los Pumas beat the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil thanks to a fantastic defensive effort, a perfect day off the kicking tee for Emiliano Boffelli and an individual try from Juan Martin Gonzales.

Foster was highly complimentary of Argentina at the post-match press conference, calling their victory against New Zealand a “well-earned win” in which Los Pumas showed they are a much improved team.

However, the All Blacks head coach did feel Argentina got away with illegally slowing down his side’s ball at the breakdown.

Ian Foster on the breakdown battle.

“They are a team that do frustrate you. They have that ability. We were really struggling to get speed of ball against them,” Foster said.

“From my perspective I was extremely frustrated with tacklers not getting out of the road and giving them access and them not releasing the ball carrier on the ground.

“That’s an area that we’re going to have to look at closely because it was an area that we got hammered in – the penalty breakdown – at critical times. I was probably a little bit bemused by some of that.”

TRC RD#3: New Zealand 18 Argentina 25

Argentina made history with a stunning Rugby Championship win over New Zealand in Christchurch.#NZLvARG

Full Details: https://t.co/mjJTAYDfX9 pic.twitter.com/oEydeA39w7 — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) August 27, 2022

Michael Cheika responds to his counterpart’s comments.

Argentina held their press conference after New Zealand, where Foster’s comments about Los Pumas getting away with foul play at the breakdown were put to him.

The Australian coach was his usual fiery self and argued that the battle at the breakdown was an even one.

“Well he’d be an expert on it because his team does it all the time. He should know. So maybe he’s right, I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s the response after the game. Like, fair dinkum,” Cheika responded.

“I thought New Zealand were okay at the ruck. They recycled a lot of ball and got a lot of ball quickly. So I thought we were parity maybe in that area.

“They got a few steals, we got a few. I thought the ruck work across the whole game was quite good because there was not a lot of action or opportunities to get onto the ball.

“But for us to get parity with them is good because it’s an area that we’ve been trying to improve on and obviously the ruck is a very important part of the New Zealand game.”

Read More About: All Blacks, los pumas, michael cheika