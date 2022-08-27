Argentina captain Julian Montoya basks in victory against All Blacks

Argentina captain Julian Montoya heaped praise on his team mates after Los Pumas defeated the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.

New Zealand seemed to have turned a corner last time out after they defeated South Africa in Johannesburg, but Argentina have brought the All Blacks crashing back to earth.

Los Pumas claimed a deserved 25-18 victory against the All Blacks in Christchurch, as the home side’s discipline was ruthlessly punished by Emiliano Boffelli from the kicking tee.

Montoya was speaking to Sky Sport NZ after the game and stressed that Argentina need to keep up the hard work with another game against New Zealand just a week away.

Julian Montoya reflects on Argentina’s historic win.

“First of all, thank you to all the Argentinian guys that came here to appreciate us. I know the people that woke up at 4.30am in Argentina, we play to make them proud,” Montoya said.

“Today I’m very proud of our team. We worked really hard for this. It’s not just a magic moment today like the first year [beating New Zealand], we just need to keep on working. We have another game in seven days.

“I’m very, very proud and very happy with the performances. I’m very proud of the team, the 15 who played today, all the people on the bench, the staff and again our families and supporters who woke up at 4.30am. This is for them.

“I’m very proud. It’s a really special moment for us.”

What a result for @lospumas! An historic night in Christchurch 🤯#NZLvARG pic.twitter.com/cSDLNwkseZ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) August 27, 2022

The Rugby Championship has been blown wide open.

Which team will win The Rugby Championship this year is anyone’s guess, as wins for Australia and Argentina today have blown the tournament wide open.

One of South Africa and New Zealand were expected to win this year’s tournament, but Argentina and Australia currently top the table with nine points each after three rounds of action.

Argentina have made history by beating the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil, having beaten them for the first time ever just two years ago, although Los Pumas will believe a first-ever Rugby Championship title is a real possibility.

