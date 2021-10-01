Ardie Savea says he will pressure the referee to prevent Springboks stoppages

All Blacks captain Ardie Savea has said he will try to put pressure on referee Matthew Carley in an effort to prevent frequent Springboks injury breaks.

South Africa have been criticised in recent times for frequently going down and seeking treatment for injuries during stoppages in play, which has slowed their games down considerably.

New Zealand prop Joe Moody criticised Springboks players for doing so earlier in the week, claiming that he “was hardly getting a sweat on” during last weekend’s match due to frequent lengthy breaks in play.

Ardie Savea on the Springboks’ frequent injury stoppages.

Savea was speaking at a press conference ahead of New Zealand’s Rugby Championship encounter with South Africa and said that he would attempt to combat the frequent injury stoppages, but acknowledged that it may be difficult to do so.

“I have just got to put pressure on the ref in, I guess, a better way and demand a little bit more. It is out of our hands when the medical team is on the field, and they are saying they need to check up on him,” Savea said, via Stuff.

“There’s not much myself or the ref could do in those situations. All we can do as a team is not get frustrated. We just have to adapt and adjust like we did last week.”

🚨 ICYMI | Line-up confirmed to play for a ‘Southern Hemisphere Grand Slam’ against South Africa on Saturday.#RSAvNZL #TRC2021 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 30, 2021

The Springboks seek redemption against the All Blacks.

The Springboks have found life tough in the last few weeks, having lost their last three Rugby Championship games, after starting their season on a positive note with a series win against the British and Irish Lions.

South Africa lost top spot in the official World Rugby Rankings after their second loss to Australia, and fell further behind number one-ranked New Zealand following their loss to them last Saturday.

The reigning world champions can retake the number one ranking off New Zealand this weekend however, if they manage to beat them.

A Rugby Championship victory is beyond South Africa however, and they will likely finish in third place in the table even if they do beat New Zealand in their final game before their northern tour.

