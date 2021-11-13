Ardie Savea is braced for another tough challenge in ‘special rivalry’ with Ireland

Ardie Savea is expecting Ireland to bring their ‘A game’ when they play the All Blacks in the latest chapter of a great modern rivalry.

It took Ireland 111 years to beat New Zealand since the first time the two sides played each other in 1905, but it didn’t take long for the men in green to claim their second victory against the All Blacks, in what has become a fierce rivalry in recent years.

While New Zealand ran out as comfortable winners the last time the two played at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ireland have won two of their last four encounters against the All Blacks, and will be looking to make it three out of five today.

Savea was speaking at the AIG #EffortisEqual Event and noted that the rivalry between the two countries has grown considerably in recent years.

Ardie Savea on the All Blacks’ rivalry with Ireland.

“I think every time we meet the Irish, it is always going to be tough, it is always going to be a brutal game, the last four test matches that we played, Ireland won two, lost two so it is always a hell of a battle against them,” Savea commented.

“I don’t think the perception has changed of Ireland in New Zealand. If it has changed, it’s just that the games have become even harder and tougher, especially here in Dublin in front of so many Irish fans. It is going to be a good game tomorrow.

“Every team that plays against the All Blacks, they come with their ‘A game’ and we have massive respect for the Irish team, for Ireland, for the fact they are a quality side with quality players in there.

“We know the challenge that is coming ahead and they have given us great challenges over the last number of years and because they have beaten us a few times, that has probably made this fixture even more special because the rivalry is there.”

“The last time we came here we lost, so tomorrow should be exciting!” Ardie Savea is looking forward to huge battle against @IrishRugby this weekend💪 Listen to the full chat here – https://t.co/RtNqpzwtAI#EffortIsEqual pic.twitter.com/RrHCSRH3rX — AIG Ireland (@AIGIreland) November 12, 2021

Ireland employed a new, more attacking game plan against Japan.

Supporters could be forgiven for thinking that the All Blacks had arrived in Dublin a week early, as a team in black (and purple) tore Japan apart with a quick-paced attacking game plan which featured plenty of offloading.

Ireland’s style of play last Saturday represented a change in thinking from a side that had experienced plenty of success under Joe Schmidt with a conservative game plan, and today will show if their new found attacking mind set will work against the best.

Savea admitted that he was impressed with how Ireland played against Japan but said that the All Blacks are mainly focused on fixing issues within their own performance.

“Yeah, there is massive respect for them and the way they played. It is the quality of players they have that is allowing them to play that kind of game and style. They are a massive threat. We just have to nullify that and match that,” Savea said.

“We have kind of done our analysis on the Irish but our focus is on the little bits we can do to fix our game, so we can come out on top tomorrow.”

New Zealand rugby internationals Anton Lienert-Brown, Will Jordan and Ardie Savea pictured at AIG’s offices in Dublin City Centre. They were taking part in a special live stream event with Dublin GAA players about diversity, equality and inclusion as part of AIG’s #EffortIsEqual campaign.

