Former South Africa winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s agent Gert van der Merwe has said they are considering legal action after the rugby player was given a four-year ban for doping.

Dyantyi first tested positive for three banned substances in 2019, only a few weeks before the Springboks departed for Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

The former Lions player hasn’t played any rugby since that positive result but his hearing only concluded this November, and the South African Institute for Drug-free Sport has handed him a ban that will last until August 2023.

🗣️ SA RUGBY PLAYERS BANNED FOR 💉 Johan Ackermann – 2 yrs

Bennie Nortje – 2 yrs

Johan Goosen – 3 mnths

Herkie Kruger – 2 yrs

Monde Hadebe – 4 yrs

Steam Pienaar – 2 yrs

Gerbrandt Grobler – 2 yrs

Ashley Johnson – 6 mnths

Chilliboy Ralepele – 2 and 8 yrs

Aphiwe Dyantyi – 4 yrs pic.twitter.com/AmsiJqpTPz — Nqobile Ndlovu (@TurkishNabs) December 13, 2020

His agent was “shocked” to hear of Dyantyi’s ban and told South African newspaper Rapport that they were now considering their next move.

“The decision makes no sense. I still have to read the full decision. My legal team and I plan on analysing the decision next week and we will decide whether to appeal.

“I can’t give any details, since the case has not yet been finalised. If it were up to me, we would definitely appeal. The problem is that there are costs associated with it. “Aphiwe has not received a salary for the last 18 months and we’re trying to see what we can do. I believe the decision is wrong. Aphiwe can’t believe it. We were starting to get ready to play again,” van der Merwe said. According to Rapport, Dyantyi told the court that he had unknowingly taken banned substances after drinking from a friend’s water bottle at the gym. Long road back to rugby for Dyantyi The 26-year old had only broken onto the international rugby scene the year before testing positive for banned substances, and looked set to have a major role in the Springboks’ World Cup squad. Dyantyi made his Super Rugby debut at a relatively late at the age of 23, but quickly locked down a starting position on the wing for the Johannesburg-based side, helping them to the grand final against the Crusaders. The South African’s rugby career is now in serious jeopardy, with the ban set to last two weeks before the winger’s 29th birthday.

