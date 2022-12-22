Antoine Frisch growing into unfamiliar position for Munster

Antoine Frisch is becoming more comfortable in the 13 jersey after a stellar start to life at Munster for the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old arrived at Munster without much fanfare, having spent a few seasons with Tarbes, Massy and Rouen in the second and third division of French rugby, before one season with Bristol Bears in the Premiership.

Former All Black Malakai Fekitoa was the big name centre who joined Munster this season, although Frisch has established himself as first-choice at outside centre for the time being.

Frisch was speaking at a press conference ahead of the St. Stephen’s Day derby with Leinster and revealed that he had rarely played at outside centre before he arrived in Limerick.

Antoine Frisch on his superb start with Munster.

“I feel like I’ve been improving week on week, same as the team really. I feel much more comfortable in defence,” Frisch said.

“I played 12 an awful lot in the past five years so I hadn’t played 13 that much. So I’m really starting to feel comfortable in that position and I’m really enjoying working hard with the boys to see where we can improve in our game.

“I think we’re really building momentum now and it’s a really great environment to be in. I’m really enjoying the rugby here.

“It’s one of the biggest games of the season against Leinster at home. It’s why you play for Munster, it’s why you want to play for this club. I think it will be very special for the supporters and four ourselves as well. It’ll be a huge game.”

See what’s coming up as we prepare for #MUNvLEI at a sold-out Thomond Park ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 19, 2022

International honours may not be far off.

Frisch has been very impressive in his short time in Ireland so far, and could soon be pulling on a green jersey thanks to an Irish grandmother of his.

The national coaching team clearly have Frisch in mind, as he played for Emerging Ireland on the recent tour of South Africa and has continued to improve since then.

Having performed superbly against South Africa A, Frisch has shown that he can compete against an international standard team and could be given an opportunity at test level soon.

