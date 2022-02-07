Antoine Dupont claims Ireland are Six Nations favourites ahead of crucial clash

France captain Antoine Dupont has claimed that Ireland are favourites to win the Six Nations after the first round of action.

Les Bleus did claim a bonus-point victory against Italy in their first game of the championship, but the Azzurri made France work very hard for their victory as the visitors put in a big defensive shift in Paris.

Ireland meanwhile brushed aside reigning champions Wales in Dublin to carry on their fine form from the Autumn Nations Series and made a big statement to the rest of Europe’s strongest sides.

Dupont was speaking after France’s 37-10 win against Italy at the Stade de France and admitted that he was disappointed with his side’s performance while applauding Ireland’s display against Wales.

Antoine Dupont on the challenge Ireland will present France.

“The supporters will have seen that we made a lot of errors this evening and a lot of poor decisions in difficult conditions. At least we can be satisfied with the result,” Dupont said.

“We were imprecise in all parts of the pitch, we gave them things, penalties, forward passes. We have to correct those and be more serious and rigorous. The chances will then follow.

“We know Ireland is a big cheese, surely the favourites for the championship. They showed how good they are yesterday, we know what awaits us.”

An enormous encounter awaits in Paris.

Just one round of action has been played in this year’s Six Nations, but this weekend’s game between France and Ireland could go a long way in deciding the eventual tournament champions.

France and Ireland are equal on points at the top of the table, and both showed just how good they can be in the Autumn Nations Series with their respective victories against the All Blacks.

Scotland will also believe they can win this year’s championship after disposing of England at Murrayfield, although their loss to South Africa in November exposed more frailties than either Ireland or France have shown in recent times.

France will still be slight favourites to beat Ireland, given that they have home advantage, although the Irish will come into the game with plenty of confidence having won nine consecutive test matches.

